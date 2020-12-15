Celebrities, just like our siblings, fight with each other for superiority, clout and what have you. And just like every year, there have been a couple of these fights in 2020.

From Afia Schwarzenegger’s never-ending feud with Mzbel, Sarkodie’s fall out with Stonebwoy, Sista Afia’s lyrical battle with Eno Barony to East Legon Landlady Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s struggle for Papa No, here’s how 2020 looked like in terms of celebrity feuds:

Afia Schwarzenegger vs. Mzbel

Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger

The friends-turned-enemies rekindled their never-ending beef when Afia Schwarzenegger granted an interview explaining why she ended her friendship with Mzbel. This led to a whole new beef, with each other digging deep into dead issues that left fans stunned. Afia claimed Mzbel slept with her boyfriend and that is why they fell apart.

READ MORE HERE

Mzbel vs. Tracey Boakye

Mzbel and Tracey Boakye fight over a married man

Mzbel and Tracey Boakye put up quite a show when the two NDC staunch supporters clashed on social media and swam in the mud and dented their brands over someone's husband called ‘Papa No’. “If someone’s husband sleeps with you and gives you property, you are supposed to suush (keep quiet) and continue lying to the youth that it is hard work,” Mzbel said in an Instagram post when Tracey Boakye revealed in a live video that her properties were sponsored by ‘Papa No’. That is how it started!

READ MORE HERE

Eno Barony vs. Sista Afia

Sista Afia vs Eno Barony Body-shaming is no punchline

Sista Afia shook the female fraternity when she decided to deviate into rap music and initiated a grubby beef among the female musicians with a diss song “WMT”. Of course, she had a response from Eno – who fired back with “Rap Goddess”. It escalated into a body shamming fight when they released subsequent diss songs.

READ MORE HERE

Freda Rhymz vs. Sista Afia

Freda Rhymz finally apologises to Sista Afia

The Eno Barony-Sista Afia beef spilt over and had Freda Rhymz joining it – but it was fiercer. What started as a joke ended in physical altercations at media houses. Freda Rhymz, an uninvited guest, took Afia on with subtle jabs in “KMT” for invading the rap scene without permission. Afia responded with “You Get Nerves”, which also directs at Eno, and as a result, she clashed with Freda at TV3 where they nearly exchanged blows. They also appeared on United Showbiz show where a brawl nearly broke. But they united with their first collaboration, titled “Saucy”.

READ MORE HERE

Medikal vs. Eno Barony

Eno Barony and Medikal

Eno Barony incurred the wrath of Medikal when she described him as Sista Afia’s ghostwriter and jabbed him in her song “Argument Done”. The two engaged in a Twitter war. “Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, especially when the person looks like a corpse. Issa dead tin” Medikal tweeted and in a quick reply, Eno said: “No be today I be #corpse bro I was born dead. So you can’t kill me”. They have resolved their differences.

READ MORE HERE

Sarkodie vs. Shatta Wale

Sarkodie surprises Shatta Wale fans at album launch

A beef that nearly ended in 2019 was carried over to 2020 when Sarkodie, in March this year, responded to Shatta Wale’s constant social media attacks and diss song “Little Tip”. In an Instagram post, Sarkodie said he won’t save Shatta Wale's career. He wrote: “The media on the phone trying to get me to respond to beefs ... Naa man I done saved a lot of careers. 2020 you pay for response.” Sarkodie later released a diss song for all rappers, titled “Zub Zero”. The song sparked heated argument and also attracted a response from Shatta Wale who said the song is needless because Ghana was fighting COVID-19 at the time. Sarkodie responded by calling him a fool. But things didn’t go far. They patched their broken friendship when Sarkodie featured him on his “Black Love” virtual concert.

READ MORE HERE

Sarkodie vs. Stonebwoy

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy (Photo: ROB Photography)

They used to be tight buddies and frequent collaborators but their long friendship came crashing down because of “Black Love” virtual concert. It all started during the ore-recording of the concert where Stonebwoy’s session was delayed by Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, who prioritised Shatta Wale’s session instead. A brawl broke between Stonebwoy and Angel, and the latter was assaulted in the process. Sarkodie filed a police report and that was how their years of friendship ended this year.

READ MORE HERE

Stonebwoy vs. Samini

Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi, Samini and Kelvyn Boy at VGMA

Samini felt betrayed by his protégé for smoking the peace pipe with his arch-rival Shatta Wale. Right after Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale patched their differences and announced that they will battle on Asaase Radio’s “Sound Clash”, Samini flipped, expressing his disappointment in his ‘son’. Stonebwoy fired back with a cryptic message on Instagram, saying: “when the exposee exposes the exposed. god no go shame us la.” He also called him out during “Sound Clash”.

READ MORE HERE

Sarkodie vs. Asem

Asem and Sarkodie start new beef

Asem, who is based in the US, dedicated half of this year pestering Sarkodie on Twitter with frequent diss freestyles and tweets. Even at some point, he claimed Sarkodie paid for his BET Awards won. “Everybody know say the BET/Ebi pay you dey pay/Daa na wo cheati,” he said in one of his freestyles. But Sarkodie dropped “CEO Flow” featuring US rap legend E-40, and muted him.

READ MORE HERE

Aisha Modi vs. Obrafour

Aisha Modi throws back to shopping for Obrafour

Loudmouth Aisha Modi’s incessant beef with industry people didn’t end with Sarkodie. She moved to another level when she claimed she invested in hiplife legend Obrafour’s career and received ungratefulness in return. She appeared on ‘The Delay’ show where she claimed she invested $45,000 in Obrafour’s “Kasiebo” album but never yielded any profit after the investment. And when Obrafour sent his lawyers to ask her to retract and apologise for lying, she burst in anger and insulted Obrafour in separate Instagram live videos. She has been dragged to court by Obrafour.

READ MORE HERE