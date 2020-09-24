Jackline, who has won the hearts of thousands of people around the globe, has disclosed that through TikTok she has had encounters with some popular people in Ghana show business and hopes to go higher – probably enter Hollywood with her talent.

During the interview, she opened up about what goes on behind-the-scene, her passion, first viral TikTok video, networking, how she makes income and future ambitions.

According to Jackline Mensah, who is well known for perfectly mimicking Shatta Wale and making rib-cracking impressions on TikTok, her first viral video was a scene from popular TV series, “The Vampire Diaries”.

She said after it went viral, she was motivated to do more.

“My first viral video was from a scene in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, a very emotional one where a girl kept insisting that she was okay when she wasn’t,” she told CGTV. “It was a trend on TikTok at that time so I joined and it went viral. Since then, it gave me more courage to upload more videos.”

She said she has met celebrities due to the fame she has achieved with the Chinese application, and she hopes to make a Hollywood debut someday.

“Even with the TikTok app, I’ve had the chance to meet well-known people and celebrities in the movie and music industry in Ghana. And I hope in the course of this I end up in Hollywood someday. I think people have seen the talent in me, not by virtue of my feature in movies but for future projects.”

Jackline Mensah also disclosed that she isn’t afraid of security threats – which has been opposed by the United States of America.

Watch her interview below.