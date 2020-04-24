The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, made this known through his 7th state of the nation address on Sunday, April 19, on the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, Ghana is at its critical stage in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the lockdown will not be extended.

The news was greeted with excitement (though there were some mixed reactions) especially on social media.

The news is truly exciting and we hope that the precautionary measures would be observed to help curb the pandemic but we can’t forget about all the exhilarating moments we experienced on the Internet (especially Instagram) during the 3-week lockdown.

There are tons of Ghanaian internet comedians who gave users great laughter and helped manage boredom during the lockdown, however, some stood out.

With a combination of Instagram and TikTok, hundreds of comic skits flooded social media, and we cannot forget about 10 Ghanaian Instagram comedians who helped us kill boredom during the lockdown.

1. Made in Ghana (IG handle: @_madeinghana_)

Simply known as 'Made in Ghana', the Internet sensation has been producing side-splitting skits for some time now. He produces new relatable skits every week and despite the lockdown, he managed to use his creativity to entertain his audience on Instagram and TikTok.

Here are his top comic videos:

2. Jackline Mensah (IG handle: @jackline_mensah)

She is known for mimicking dancehall star Shatta Wale's speech. Jackline is the first Ghanaian comedian to be verified on TikTok due to her rib-cracking mimic skits.

Here are her top comic videos:

3. Kweku GH (IG handle: @kwekugh_)

Kweku isn’t huge on TikTok but has some good followership on Instagram where he cross-posts his intriguing comic videos. He explores daily life struggles and devises creative jokes that are relatable.

Here are his top comic videos:

4. Holics (IG handle: @_holics_)

A young, dynamic rising gem, Holics is an expert in lampooning and creating content that users can easily relate to. He takes advantage of current trends and creates witty content out of it.

Here are his top comic videos:

RELATED ARTICLE: 10 celebrities who cracked our ribs during the lockdown

5. Pastor with Dreadlocks (IG handle: @pastorwithdreadlocks)

He is a Pastor with Dreadlocks but his locks is a wig. Can you imagine? That is just the kick-off into his comic world. He lampoons, just like Jackline, Made in Ghana and Holics, but ultimately, he creates compelling comic relief content.

Here are his top comic videos:

6. Clemento Suarez (IG handle: @clementosuarez)

It’s unfair to list Clemento Suarez who is popular in comedy in Ghana in this list, however, he deserves credit for using his Instagram page to create hilarious content which helped people to manage boredom during the lockdown. Two of his comic skits went viral in less than 24-hours during the lockdown.

Here are his top comic videos:

7. King Dacoster (IG handle: @official_dacoster)

You can call him Ghana's version of Funny Toheb. He is just a replica of the Nigerian mimic star but he always adds new twists to his – which makes his versions unique. From Moesha Boduong to Hajia4Real, King Dacoster has lampooned almost all the female stars in Ghana.

Here are his top comic videos:

8. AJ Brown (IG handle: @aj_brown_xx)

Another exciting comedian, AJ Brown possess an aggressive character which makes her stand out. She combines mimic videos with original comedy skits to entertain thousands of her followers.

Here are her top comic videos:

9. MJ the Comedian (IG handle: @mjthecomedian)

There’s nothing funnier than when a comedian trolls himself with whatever shortfalls he has (DKB cannot stand this test). With MJ the Comedian, it’s either he is trolling his diastema or his tribesmen, Ewe. Aside from that, he creates gripping content.

Here are his top comic videos:

10. SDK (IG handle: @sdkele)

He doesn’t need any introduction. He is well known across social media. SDK combines parody videos of musicians, original skits and user-generated content to entertain thousands of his fans every week.

Here are his top comic videos: