The controversial Kumasi-based gospel singer who has made headlines in the past few weeks for (mostly) the wrong reasons made this claim during one of his recent radio interviews.

According to Brother Sammy, people used to enjoy bread and margarine until he introduced the groundnut paste combo.

He claims God gave him that wisdom and a lot of people are not aware of it.

"I'm telling this story for the first time,” he said in the video which has gone viral. “I'm the one who invented tea bread and groundnut paste combination.”

“God gave me wisdom a long time ago. At first, when people buy bread, the apply margarine to eat. But bread with margarine was introduced by Brother Sammy,” he added.

His claims got social media users cracking up but others criticised him.

“Akoa wei de3. I wish nobody will insult him he is a comedian,” an Instagram user said. Another stated: “Ah, This guy talks like a child too much, hmmmm.” Another added: “Ah this man de3 ,he doesn't suit as gospel artiste koraa.”

Before you watch this video, make sure you get water by your side because you might choke.