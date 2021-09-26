According to the “Accra” hitmaker, he wants to back to his broke days because his current state is boring.
‘I miss being broke, being rich is sometimes boring’ - Medikal
Ghanaian award-winning rapper Medikal has disclosed that he misses being broke because being wealthy can be boring sometimes.
He made this statement in a series of tweets on Saturday, September 25.
“Sometimes rich is boring,” he tweeted. He further stated: “I miss being broke!”
It’s unclear the intention of statements, however, it looks like he is tiring of enjoying the wealth he has acquired over the years.
Yesterday, the rapper shared a new video on social media showing off his newly acquired American pistol.
The multiple award-winning rapper, who is known for living a flashy lifestyle on social media, has gone the extra mile to get full protection for his life.
He took to his Instagram story page to share a video flashing his new pistol. He added no caption to the video.
His newly acquired pistol is a popular American brand, and it’s the famous Ruger American Pistol.
The Ruger American Pistol is a polymer-framed, semi-automatic pistol introduced by Ruger in December 2015. The pistol uses a pre-tensioned striker firing system, and is chambered in 9mm Luger and .45 ACP, according to Wikipedia. It costs $579 (equivalent to GHC3,400).
