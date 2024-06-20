'I never loved her and I didn't even propose' - Patapaa reacts to wife divorcing him

Patapaa married Liha Miller, a German woman of Turkish descent, in January 2021 in his hometown of Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Not long after their wedding, rumours went flying that their marriage had hit the rocks. But Patapaa denied the rumours and even quarrelled with Zionfelix over an interview with Liha in Germany.

A few days ago, Liha Miller arrived in the country for a visit and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Junka Town star Atemuda.

During an interaction with a blogger, Liha revealed that their marriage had indeed broken up, adding that she had not seen Patapaa since she left Ghana for Germany a few weeks after their wedding.

Reacting to her revelation on Angel TV, Patapaa stated he did not want to discuss the divorce because the matter was still before the court and did not want to disrespect the judge.

"We signed the marriage in court, so I cannot disrespect the judges who joined us in Holy matrimony. That is why I don't talk about it," he explained.

Answering the show host's question, Patapaa minced no words when he stated that their relationship was not based on love.

According to the 'One Corner' hitmaker, he did not love her and never proposed to her, but Liha found her way into his life because she wanted to tap into his blessings and stardom to become famous.

"My blessings are what Liha tapped into to become famous, so anytime she gets the opportunity, she wants to infuriate me so that I will talk back and get her in the trends. I don't love her, and I never proposed love to her," Patapaa stated during an interview with Accra-based Angel Television.