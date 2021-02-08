Kantanka Jnr, who is a trained pilot and son of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has said he had everything while growing up and wanted to continue that lifestyle until he gets to 40 but his father ‘cut it short’.

“I knew I was not going to use my pilot profession to make ends meet,” he told Zionfelix in an interview. “Income from the pilot profession cannot cater to my needs because of the kind of lifestyle I lived when I was growing up.”

He didn’t want to take up any responsibility – all he wanted was to eat and sleep and have fun with friends.

“Growing up, I never wanted to get serious [in life] like I am doing today. I never wanted to wake up in the morning and have responsibilities. I didn't want to have people lined up in the morning for consultation.”

“I wanted to enjoy and maybe start working around 40. You can imagine living in London alone with friends and visiting the United States under no parental guidance. I wanted to chill but it was cut short by my father,” he said.

Kantanka Jnr, who is actress Juliet Ibrahim’s ex-husband, disclosed that his father put him in charge of his company after his a brief stint with aviation company, Citylink.

Watch the full interview below.