Even though Ewe is spoken by only 6 million individuals in Ghana and approximately 20 million people in West Africa, Chief One's music has gained global recognition, with his song "Young Boy" currently in the Top 100 of the Chinese music charts.

In a recent interview on TV3 New Day, he attributed the quality of his music to his current global success.

“I play in Togo and other countries. Music is a language in itself and currently, my music, “Young Boy” is in the Top 100 China Charts,” he disclosed

Despite these numbers, making music in a language like Ewe can limit an artist because it is not widely spoken outside of Ghana.

However, this has not hindered the Wotelewoea crooner who still has a massive audience in the United States.

“Aside from Ghana, the country with my most streams is the United States of America,” the VGMA New Artiste of the Year nominee stated.

Despite this success, Chief One remains committed to his vision of creating music that represents his culture and language. As a nominee for the VGMA New Artiste of the Year award, Chief One is determined to continue breaking boundaries and reaching new heights in the music industry.