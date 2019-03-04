The self-proclaimed 'King of Dancehall' made the revelation following Pope Skinny’s latest diss song directed at him [Shatta Wale].

According to Shatta Wale, Pope Skinny’s current car, Benz C300, was secured through his effort and that Pope Skinny did nothing.

“Pope Skinny if you don’t stop that 2know life you dey do for snap erh, you go chop slap first, after that I go take that Benz I swap for you with the $10k I give you, Don’t be a fool [sic],” Shatta Wale wrote on SnapChat.

He stressed that: “All those while ano talk your matter cuz u dierrr u be remote control for everyone, zombie!!! [sic].”

“Tell which of your friends give you $10k cash before [sic],” Shatta Wale quizzed.