I think everybody is happy - Sarkodie replies Shatta Wale's 'Ghost' statement

Dorcas Agambila

B.E.T award-winning rapper, Sarkodie feature on “Stir It Up”, a Bob Marley and The Wailers classic has received an outpour of mix reactions from industry players since its release on Friday January 20, 2023.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale
“Dancehall King”, Shatta Wale was one of the few people who reacted to Sarkodie’s recent collaboration with the legendary Bob Marley.

According to him, the collaboration is nothing special, so he doesn’t understand the uproar on social media.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker during an interview with Dj Reuben on Luv FM’s Drive Time, downplayed the significance of Sarkodie being featured on a Bob Marley classic.

“I don’t think it should be a problem. As we hear, Sarkodie has featured Bob Marley, it’s so beautiful, at least we have someone who has featured a ghost, we should praise him” he said.

However, in response to Shatta’s comment on his collaboration with Bob Marley on a Twitter Space, Sarkodie said he believed every person in the entertainment industry is happy about the feat.

“I haven’t checked social media that much but I think everybody is happy for what has happened, unless I’m proven wrong,” Sarkodie said.

On January 18, word spread on social media about the B.E.T award-winning rapper securing a project with the late Bob Marley.

The iconic song “Stir It Up” by Bob Marley and The Wailers was given a fresh spin by the “landlord” of Ghanaian music.

The remix aspires to forge ties between the African continent and the Caribbean while also eloquently expressing the Black and African diaspora’s universal existential bond.

