In an interview sighted by pulse.com.gh, Mr Arthur has lauded his son’s progress in his music career so far.

He added that his son is unique among other musicians because he comes from a good home, which frowns on certain things like tattoos and men wearing earrings.

However, he emphasized that he is unhappy about the “Grind Day” rapper’s twisted hairstyle and he cited himself being a staunch member of the Church of Pentecost, to make his complaint.

He told his interviewer that he has already spoken to his son to cut his hair to look gentler but the young musician only brushed it off with laughter and moved on. From Mr Arthur’s demeanour, he has not given up on the agenda to get his son cut his hair.

Listen to him in the video below and tell us what you think. Should Kwesi listen to his Dad and cut his hair?