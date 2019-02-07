The late singer’s manager, Bullet, has therefore expressed interest in working with the team planning the commemoration event, therefore, he has pleaded to MUSIGA and GHAMRO executives to intercede so that he can be part of the process.

Bullet and Ebony’s father, Mr Opoku Kwarteng who is in charge of preparations for the commemoration ceremony, have been at loggerheads ever since their back and forth over some indifferences concerning how Bullet handled Ebony’s tribute concert.

However, according to a report by kasapafmonline.com, the late singer’s manager has expressed his readiness to settle his indifferences with Mr Opoku Kwarteng so as he can they can work together on Ebony’s commemoration ceremony.

Speaking to sit-in host of Starr Drive Joseph Kumi, Bullet said “I think we have a team, MUISIGA and GHAMRO. I really wish this thing can be solved so that I can even be part of Ebony’s one-year celebration. I really want this to happen. So I’m talking to Rex Omar and Obour so that we can talk to him and solve every difference.”

He added: “We will meet on Thursday to decide everything. Settle differences, I want to be part of Ebony’s 1-year organizing team. I need to have that relationship with the father first. I really wanna do this for my girl.”

“I know everything is gonna be fine,” he said.