According to Mr J.K Bentum who was speaking on Peace FM, Yaa Jackson is not a Gospel artiste so, therefore, he has reason to be angry about how she portrays herself.

“I support her and whatever she says in interviews. I support it because it is show business. If she had chosen to be a pastor and she was saying what she says, then I’ll be angry, but as it is, this is how entertainment is supposed to be and she is doing just that. After all, she is not a gospel artiste. In this industry, if she decides to stay calm, maybe no one will mind her.” he told Accra-based Peace FM.

A report by classfmonline.com has also quoted Yaa Jackson’s father who is a veteran Kumawood Producer, to have narrated an incident of how controversy also helps to boost a career in the showbiz industry.

“We already know how the entertainment industry is. There was one producer who went to premiere his movie somewhere but he did not get the media attention, so, he decided to steal from a shop nearby. What he stole was not even up to $5. He was arrested and when quizzed, he confessed that he did not get the attention he needed for his movie premier but news of the theft has given him the media attention he needs to premier his movie. So, sometimes in the entertainment industry, you have to be creative to get attention for people to be aware of you.” He said.

Yaa Jackson, seems to make some shocking headlines whenever she is interviewed. One of the recent ones was how she appeared clueless when she was asked what her C.R.S subject means. However, according to her father, his daughter is often coached on how to act or what to say during her interviews.

“She’s being instructed to do so, and she has to do it so we have to understand her. It’s all part of the entertainment, so, I don’t have any problem with it”, he said.