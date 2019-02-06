The social media commentator in a new video expressed her shock at how these celebrities welcome children just some few months after tying the knot with their partners.

Her comments are coming after new reports that songstress Becca has welcomed a child. According to reports confirmed to pulse.com.gh, the “You Lied To Me” singer delivered a baby girl over the weekend.

Becca got married to Tobi Daniel, a Nigerian entertainment mogul, on the 18th of August 2018 and they have now welcomed their first child together.

Reacting to this, Afia Schwarzenegger has begged the singer and her other colleagues like John Dumelo and Stonebwoy to kindly show her the trick they used so as she can teach Nana Ama Mcbrown to do the same thing.

According to Afia, McBrown who got married to Maxwell Mensah some 2 years ago has kept too long delivering a baby so she needs the lessons to teach her.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think about Afia’s comments.