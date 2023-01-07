I want to build a hospital and an orphanage home one day — Wendy Shay

According to Wendy Shay who is a nurse by profession but later trained as a midwife until she pursued her music career, said she is making a lot of money from music and her dream to do bigger things pushes her to do more.

In an interview on Accra-based 3FM, she said "There is so much money in music...Because of the money I am making now just even from my streams alone, I couldn't have made it."

"And I want to do big things...The things I want to do in my life, build a hospital, orphanages one day, in order for me to do it, I have to do music," she added.