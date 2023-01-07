I want to build a hospital and an orphanage home one day — Wendy Shay

She said her long-held desire is to build a hospital and an orphanage home from the money she makes out of her music career.
Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo known in the music industry as Wendy Shay has promised to extend a helping to the less privileged in Ghana.
According to Wendy Shay who is a nurse by profession but later trained as a midwife until she pursued her music career, said she is making a lot of money from music and her dream to do bigger things pushes her to do more.
In an interview on Accra-based 3FM, she said "There is so much money in music...Because of the money I am making now just even from my streams alone, I couldn't have made it."
"And I want to do big things...The things I want to do in my life, build a hospital, orphanages one day, in order for me to do it, I have to do music," she added.
Wendy Shay entered the musical scene in a turbulent time and her grit and resilience over the years have manifested in her delivery of relatable hit songs.
