I want to build a hospital and an orphanage home one day — Wendy Shay

Emmanuel Tornyi

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo known in the music industry as Wendy Shay has promised to extend a helping to the less privileged in Ghana.

Wendy Shay
She said her long-held desire is to build a hospital and an orphanage home from the money she makes out of her music career.

According to Wendy Shay who is a nurse by profession but later trained as a midwife until she pursued her music career, said she is making a lot of money from music and her dream to do bigger things pushes her to do more.

In an interview on Accra-based 3FM, she said "There is so much money in music...Because of the money I am making now just even from my streams alone, I couldn't have made it."

"And I want to do big things...The things I want to do in my life, build a hospital, orphanages one day, in order for me to do it, I have to do music," she added.

Wendy Shay entered the musical scene in a turbulent time and her grit and resilience over the years have manifested in her delivery of relatable hit songs.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

