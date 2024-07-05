I was sacked from adult service to join Sunday school – Don Little (WATCH)

The actor, known for his diminutive stature, shared that he was made to feel inferior despite being an adult.
Actor Don Little has disclosed that he no longer attends church services following an incident where he was dismissed from the adult service to the children’s Sunday school.
Reflecting on the incident, Don Little stated that due to his appearance, he was looked down upon even though he is older than many who attend the adult service.
He expressed his disappointment, stating that he has younger siblings who are not even subjected to such treatment.
As a result, Don Little has opted for alternative ways to practice his faith. Instead of attending church, he now does his personal prayers.
He revealed that he now visits the Atwea mountains for prayers and does not see the need to join a congregation or church gatherings to worship God.
"Whenever I went to church, they will sack me to Sunday school. That is the reason why I don't go to church anymore. I am not a kid. I am the only one in my family who God made this way."
Don Little is known for his unique voice and small stature, which has made him standout in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.
Don Little began his acting career in 2008, but his breakthrough came in 2017 when he was cast in the popular Ghanaian TV series, “Efiewura”, he has also appeared in several other Ghanaian movies and TV series, including “Slay Queen’s, “Double Cross”, and”Adventures of Don”.