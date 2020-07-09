According to the R2Bees group member, he was so obsessed with money to the extent that he named his group’s label as ‘Refuse 2 Be Broke’ and gave himself the name ‘Payday Da Problem’.

However, when he grew up, he realised that money can buy comfort but can’t buy happiness.

He revealed this in a tweet, saying

“When I was young, I was so obsessed with money i named our company Refuse 2 Be Broke and me Payday da pralem. As i grew older it dawned on me that our generation can boast of being the most comfortable from past generations but can we say we are the happiest?”

He added: “Money can buy comfort no doubt but happiness NO. Happiness is an inside job. Look within it’s free and accessible to all. I love you.”