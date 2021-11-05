'I won’t date a girl who asks for data if I were a boy' - Delay

It does make sense to a lot that the purchase of mobile internet bundles should be the duty of a guy who might not even be married to the lady.

It is a growing debate among the youth of today as to whose responsibility it is to take care of everything in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Delay says she would not have dated any lady who constantly asks for data if she were a boy.

In a tweet on October 4, Delay wrote. “ If I were a boy, I would never date a girl who constantly asks for data."

A chunk of her followers responded to her statement. Many agreed with her and otherwise.

a tweep Nana Adjei Emmanuel replied: “A lady who asks for data from the beginning should tell you she can not be your permanent partner, she has nothing to offer.”

Nana Akosua Adobea also added: “There are a lot you wouldn't have dated. Those who'll come to your house without tnt to and fro, you'll pay when she arrives n give her when leaving”.

Meek Emerald also had a thing to say: “If we refuse to give you girls money now una go say we stingy you don see am abi?