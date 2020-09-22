The American rappers who have won hearts of millions of social media users around the world with their enviable couple goals are no more compatible over ‘constant arguments’.

Last weekend, the “WAP” hitmaker addressed the issue for the first time through her Instagram page, saying "Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for 4 years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and build up.”

And on Monday, September 21, she took to her page to addressed the issue again. This time, she responded to American blogs which claim she initiated the divorce process to gain attention for her latest song.

READ MORE: Moesha Boduong replies Cardi B; says we want another meet and greet to forgive properly

She said there’s no way she would pay her lawyer an amount of $20,000 just for attention.

According to Cardi B, the song the blogger was talking about isn’t even hers, and that it belongs to Brazilian singer Anitta.

She added that her song “WAP” is number one in the world so she doesn’t need attention.

Cardi B, who was in Ghana last year for one of the Year of Return concerts, indicated that she has a good relationship with her mother-in-law and if she does that for attention, it will hurt her in-law.

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in 2017, and have a two-year-old daughter named Kulture.

Listen to Cardi B addressing her divorce from Offset below.