According to the member of parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, he has been listening to Kofi Kinaata’s hit song “Behind the Scenes” since October last year and hasn’t had enough of it.

He revealed this during a recent interview on JoyNews.

“Since October 2020, it has been Kofi Kinaata,” he told the host. “'Behind the Scenes' is my favourite.”

He disclosed that he has even told Kofi Kinaata to come for his third daughter’s hand in marriage whenever he is ready to settle down.

“In fact, I have told him that if he wants to marry, I'm ready to offer my third girl to him just because of this song...I like his Takoradi Fante.”

He further revealed that his wife, Diana Naa Komley Krampah – formerly of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation's Twin-City FM in Sekondi – is also from Takoradi, hence, his love for Kinaata’s mother-tongue and articulation.

“My wife is from Takoradi so there's this small Takoradi thing in me,” he added.

Obviously surprised Kofi Kinaata reacted to Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s gesture, saying ‘thank you’ but asked to talk about his marriage to his daughter backdoor.

“Thank You, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye (MP for Odododiodio Constituency). Your daughter no de3 we will talk about it backstage,” Kofi KInaata said on Instagram.

Watch Nii Lante Vanderpuye share his admiration for Kofi Kinaata’s music below.