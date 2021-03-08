According to him, Alban Bagbin and Haruna Iddrisu have what it takes to rule the country if voted to lead the NDC.

He said the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama has done his best and needs to give others the opportunity.

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu

"Excellence has got no gender or party colors. If you are good, you are good. I feel people in the NDC should give the likes of Haruna Iddrisu and Alban Bagbin the space to operate and show what they are made of. One person does not know it all.

They have been there and done it and their records reflect their competence.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

"There's nothing wrong with working with the other party even if traditionally I don’t belong. It all depends on what’s on the agenda. No matter where or who the person is coming from, if he or she is on the right track, we need to support them. We all want Ghana to succeed," Prince David Osei said in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM reported by Mynewsgh.