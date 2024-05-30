I'll go back to robbery or fraud if Ghanaians don't support my music - Showboy

In a recent interview on Adom FM, Showboy said he is music career, ever since he returned to Ghana after his deportation from America, has been good so far, however, he needs more support.

"I want Ghanaians to support my music because if you don't support me, I will go and do fraud, I don't want to do that again. When I was young, I learnt fraud and a lot of bad things, including armed robbery. If music doesn't work for me, I'll return to all that," he said.

Showboy in jail Pulse Ghana

When the presenter inquired about his past, he responded, "Certainly, I've had my share of experiences. I've been a kleptomaniac. People often come here and deceive you, don't they? But I choose to be honest, to share my truth."

In the video below, Showboy emphasized that "in Ghana, there is no work here and the way I have been exposed to money, I wouldn't have any other option."

The controversial social media sensation, real name Samuel Kwabena Sarfo, who has been nursing a music career was jailed in the U.S in 2019 over a case in which he stabbed a friend during a fight.

According to the rapper formally associated to Criss Waddle's AMG Business clan, he stabbed one said Junior US, who is said to be a close friend of Shatta Wale, out of self-defence during a fierce fight.

After the final hearing of his case, a U.S court sentenced him to serve 6 years in prison. Showboy finished serving his sentence and has been reportedly deported to Ghana.