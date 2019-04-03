The star actress has a one-year-old daughter called Ryn Roberts, who was fathered by London-based Welsh photographer, Jamie Roberts.

Speaking on the ‘Aben show” with Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson said is used to people trying to unjustifiably attack her personality.

She, however, warned that she will not hesitate to sue anyone who writes negatives about her daughter.

“People are so interested in the negative stuffs. I am used to the stories but my worry is why they are interested in the negativity.

“You know people are wicked. Even if they hear the good things, they don’t want to believe it, they won’t write about the good things. As I have given birth, I have realized that people want to direct their issues to the child, who hasn’t done anything to them. I am used to that but sometimes it gets too much,” the actress said.

She added: “She [Ryn] hasn’t done anything to anyone, she is an innocent child. So, as for that one, if you say anything bad, I can get offended but with me, I understand because of my work it comes with the job.

“But now, I if the child issue comes in, I will let my lawyer call you. If you know someone who used to talk about me and the person has stopped, it means my lawyer has called that person. I will make sure that I sue. And so if you don’t fear suing, go ahead and peddle falsehood one day, you will fall into the trap.”

Yvonne Nelson recently came out with her first movie production, titled “Sin City” which was premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas in February.