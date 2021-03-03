Top Ghanaian celebrities – including Bola Ray, Nana Aba Anamoah and Naa Ashorkor – have taken their COVID-19 jab but it looks like Efya has trypanophobia and this means she would be forced to take hers.

On Monday, March 1, President Akufo-Addo, the First Lady, Vice President and wife took the lead in taking their jab to show leadership by example.

Other renowned politicians, Members of Parliament and public figures, including former President John Mahama and Asantehene, followed suit before top celebrities and media personalities joined the exercise.

Reacting to the ongoing exercise, Efya said she is afraid. She first reacted to Caroline Sampson’s injection, saying: “I felt that.”

And in a separate tweet, she made it clear that she isn’t needle-friendly.

“Awurade Mesuro Pani3 oooo eiii (to wit, I’m afraid of needles)” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, controversial dancehall star Shatta Wale has asked the government to pay celebrities to take their jab in order to influence their followers to follow suit.

In a tweet, he revealed: “I wish our government will let me and my colleagues like @AmgMedikal @sarkodie, @stonebwoyb @ set that leadership example to our fans as well in this COVID times..This one just noko fioo ,we will also do it just for the love of motherGh..3y3 a munkai y3n wai.”