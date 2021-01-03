After a dormant 2020 in and out of the ring, the enigmatic pugilist has set out to get tongues wagging on his personality and lifestyle again.

Bukom Banku has taken to bleaching again, to which he claims it is just to get attention from Ghanaians.

According to him, he believed his influence was dying and therefore needed to do something crazy which will revive his name in the country hence resorting to bleaching.

“This bleaching is for joke. Just when my name is coming down small, then I do something then my name wakes up in the Ghana and people will shout fresh, fresh. When I bleaching myself, my name also wake up but my big father tell me that make I stop so I stop,” he said in a rather broken language.

WATCH: Bukom Banku flaunts new wife in latest video

He indicated that this episode of his life will end on January 31 so people should stop talking about his issues.

“I will stop the fresh January 31 so don’t shout like an empty tin,” he said.