‘I’m in a relationship with my business, not a man’ - Delay clears the air

In a tweet, Delay believes she’s clearing the air and setting the records straight.

“Let me clear the air real quick. I’m in a relationship with my business and no one else. I’m happy i got that out of the way. Now goodnight y’all,” she tweeted.

Delay have been rumoured to be in a relationship with some known and unknown personalities. No one really knows the lover of Delay. Many claim she’s married with children.

Pulse Ghana

The recent being Ghanaian rapper Amerado.

Delay and Amerado were both captured in a video last week jamming to the rapper’s latest song. Amerado had his head on Delay while jamming together.

The video generated a lot of conversations, with many suggesting that the two were in a fruitful relationship. Many slammed Delay for dating a younger guy than her.