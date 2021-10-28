The host of the “Delay Show” disclosed that she’s happy without a man and it is what she desires.
‘I’m in a relationship with my business, not a man’ - Delay clears the air
Celebrated Ghanaian entrepreneur and television host Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known in the showbiz as Delay, says she doesn’t need a man in her life.
In a tweet, Delay believes she’s clearing the air and setting the records straight.
“Let me clear the air real quick. I’m in a relationship with my business and no one else. I’m happy i got that out of the way. Now goodnight y’all,” she tweeted.
Delay have been rumoured to be in a relationship with some known and unknown personalities. No one really knows the lover of Delay. Many claim she’s married with children.
The recent being Ghanaian rapper Amerado.
Delay and Amerado were both captured in a video last week jamming to the rapper’s latest song. Amerado had his head on Delay while jamming together.
The video generated a lot of conversations, with many suggesting that the two were in a fruitful relationship. Many slammed Delay for dating a younger guy than her.
Delay hopes that her tweet will put all rumours and issues to sleep.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh