‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

“Yesterday, I was leaving a radio station and I'm in my car, and my road manager sent me a message and said 'yo, check your phone,' and I'm like 'okay.' So I checked it and there's a video and I'm just like 'wow!'” she told New York-based radio station, Power FM.

She said the sextape involves her current boyfriend and that he had no hand in the blackmail.

“I'm like 'where did you get this from?' And he's like 'I got it 20 minutes ago.' And it's a tape of me and the person I'm dating right now.”

“The first thing, I got off the phone and sent it to my manager and I was like 'OMG' and I'm like 'what are we going to do?' The person is asking for money. It's not the person I'm dating. He is going crazy right now.”

Tiwa Savage disclosed that her manager advised that they should pay the blackmailer off, but she refused to heed to the advice. Instead, she insisted on paying the blackmailer nothing. Because, afterall, the blackmailer can still leak the video after payment is done.

“My manager asked of how much they are asking for. So I walked up and I was like 'no'. Because I pay now and two months down the line you are going to come back again, and two years.”

“And who knows if I did send you the money you would probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”