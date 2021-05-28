“I’m not looking for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry” - Abena Korkor on her perfect man

According to her, she isn't looking for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry, however, she hopes to find someone who would understand and situation and stick to her in difficult times.

Abena Korkor disclosed this when she appeared on the Delay Show on Friday, May 18, 2021.

She explained that she is a very complicated person and she sometimes doesn't even understand herself and so she needs a man who can cope with complicated things.

"I am not for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry. I will say I am a very complicated person and sometimes there are things that I don't even understand myself. I am open-minded so I embrace everything or every part of me. "