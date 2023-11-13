ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It is fine if 'Sugarcane' did better than other songs of mine – Camidoh

Dorcas Agambila

The popular Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, Camidoh, has expressed his lack of concern regarding the varying success of his songs, particularly in comparison to his hit track, "Sugarcane."

Camidoh
Camidoh

Released in 2021 and featuring Nigerian record producer Phantom, "Sugarcane" quickly gained popularity, especially on TikTok. It also topped various charts globally, including in Nigeria and Ghana.

Recommended articles

Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man
Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

While “Sugarcane” stands as one of Camidoh’s most successful songs to date, some critics have noted that his other tracks, such as “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Stonebwoy, haven’t attained the same level of success, leading to questions about whether “Sugarcane” was just a one-time hit.

During his appearance on the Daybreak Hitz Show with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Camidoh explained that the circumstances surrounding “Sugarcane” are different from his subsequent releases, and thus, he isn’t concerned about them not achieving the same level of success.

ADVERTISEMENT
Camidoh
Camidoh Camidoh Pulse Ghana

He attributed this variance to different “seasons” in his career and elucidated that he no longer feels the same level of pressure as before.

“It won’t always be the same; there are different strategies, different plans, and different situations. Not every record would do what Sugarcane did; I’m not even bothered.

Camidoh
Camidoh Pulse Ghana

“Before, I used to think like that. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself, but sometimes you just have to understand that it’s seasons. and all records will not do like that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camidoh emphasized that not every song will perform like "Sugarcane" and that it's important to understand that there are different strategies, plans, and situations in his career. He has learned to embrace the seasons of his musical journey without putting excessive pressure on himself.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Grammys

Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance, Nigeria scores 4

Cecilia Marfo

My church has moved from 400 members to just 40 people – Cecilia Marfo sheds tears

Mr Ibu begs for prayers over critical health condition; P Square and others shows support

Mr Ibu loses one leg after surgery

Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Rick Ross expresses interest to join Meek Mill in visiting Ghana again