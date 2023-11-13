It is fine if 'Sugarcane' did better than other songs of mine – Camidoh

Camidoh features Vybz Kartel, Miss Lafamilia, and DJ Lara Fraser for new Summer anthem “Taxi Man” Pulse Ghana

While “Sugarcane” stands as one of Camidoh’s most successful songs to date, some critics have noted that his other tracks, such as “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Stonebwoy, haven’t attained the same level of success, leading to questions about whether “Sugarcane” was just a one-time hit.

During his appearance on the Daybreak Hitz Show with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Camidoh explained that the circumstances surrounding “Sugarcane” are different from his subsequent releases, and thus, he isn’t concerned about them not achieving the same level of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camidoh Pulse Ghana

He attributed this variance to different “seasons” in his career and elucidated that he no longer feels the same level of pressure as before.

“It won’t always be the same; there are different strategies, different plans, and different situations. Not every record would do what Sugarcane did; I’m not even bothered.

Pulse Ghana

“Before, I used to think like that. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself, but sometimes you just have to understand that it’s seasons. and all records will not do like that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT