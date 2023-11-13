Released in 2021 and featuring Nigerian record producer Phantom, "Sugarcane" quickly gained popularity, especially on TikTok. It also topped various charts globally, including in Nigeria and Ghana.
It is fine if 'Sugarcane' did better than other songs of mine – Camidoh
The popular Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, Camidoh, has expressed his lack of concern regarding the varying success of his songs, particularly in comparison to his hit track, "Sugarcane."
While “Sugarcane” stands as one of Camidoh’s most successful songs to date, some critics have noted that his other tracks, such as “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Stonebwoy, haven’t attained the same level of success, leading to questions about whether “Sugarcane” was just a one-time hit.
During his appearance on the Daybreak Hitz Show with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Camidoh explained that the circumstances surrounding “Sugarcane” are different from his subsequent releases, and thus, he isn’t concerned about them not achieving the same level of success.
He attributed this variance to different “seasons” in his career and elucidated that he no longer feels the same level of pressure as before.
“It won’t always be the same; there are different strategies, different plans, and different situations. Not every record would do what Sugarcane did; I’m not even bothered.
“Before, I used to think like that. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself, but sometimes you just have to understand that it’s seasons. and all records will not do like that,” he said.
Camidoh emphasized that not every song will perform like "Sugarcane" and that it's important to understand that there are different strategies, plans, and situations in his career. He has learned to embrace the seasons of his musical journey without putting excessive pressure on himself.
