‘It was a knockout for you, match over’ - Afia Schwar dragged for attacking Twene Jonas again

It all started when Afia Schwarzenegger attacked Bishop Dag-Heward Mills over his leaked tape on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and dragged Twene Jonas into it.

Afia, who refuses to mind her business, passed some derogatory comments about Twene, who also fired back with equally brutal insults.

However, after Twene Jonas’ video, Afia Schwarzenegger has refused to move one. She has posted nearly ten videos on her Instagram and Facebook pages, attacking Twene Jonas.

In her latest video, she used unsavoury words on Twene Jonas and called him to rebut. But, to her surprise, some fans of hers and that of Twene Jonas stormed her page and dragged her like never before.

“Madam, it was a knockout for you. Match over,” Instagram user ‘niiadjeiliverpool’ declared.

One of her followers ‘flo_r2125’ commented: “Jonas insulted you but he never mentioned ur parents. Dear Can you please deal with him without the parents.”

An Instagram fan page dedicated to Gyakie, ‘fanpage_gyakie’ called her out: “I think this woman can't get over the insults ooh.....The tin really go um waaa... Twene go reply um soon.”

“Are not the one who said u have reported him so why insults again u are a grow woman u better stop dx things it will never help u any anyway it will rather come back to u woman u better stopm,” another user ‘lavoej’.

Her pronunciation of Jonas’ name was questioned. “But you’re referring it someone else I think it’s not him cuz his name is Twene Jonas not Twene Jones. So say it well and get the reply,” wrote ‘willi.wise_gh’.

She was told to rest because the match is over. “This match is late, and your punchlines are weak. Go and come again,” added ‘makhidaartistry_’.