The “Beshewo” hitmaker was heavily trolled and slammed for calling Ghanaians hypocrites following massive local reaction to the death of black American, George Gloyd.

Ghanaians have shown extensive support to George Floyd, his family and Black Lives Matter protestors in the United States after the bouncer was murdered by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin.

But, Becca, waded in on the matter with opposite submission, calling Ghanaians hypocrites for ignoring discrimination and tribalism in Ghana and fighting racism elsewhere.

“You are here in Africa fighting and advocating racism in the US but in your church/home, you are criticizing and judging someone for marrying a fellow African because they are not from your hometown/country/church... Damn Hypocrites!!!” she tweeted.

The tweet immediately backfired, with many social media users calling her Michael Jackson – an indirect way of suggesting that she has bleached her skin.

However, a few hours later, she shared a photo with a caption which suggests she has healed over the trolling and insults, adding that it's all love.

She captioned the photo: “All smiles, it’s all love.”

Do you think Becca is a ‘tuff skin girl’?