ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

It's cocoa season, my Mahama 2024 campaign song is ready - Nacee

Selorm Tali

Gospel singer, Nacee, who is the brain behind some of Mahama's popular campaign songs including; 'E dey bee', 'Onaapo', and 'Mahama Okada' among others has revealed that a new campaign song for the NDC flagbearer is ready.

Nacee
Nacee

Responding to a question about his plans with the election approaching, Nacee assured that Mahama's campaign song had been ready for quite some time.

Recommended articles

He explained that despite the challenges faced by the public, especially during the period he describes as cocoa season, he remains focused on creating songs for political parties.

John Dramani Mahama
John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

Nacee emphasized that crafting these songs provides a creative platform to convey campaign messages effectively to the general population.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed the view that simplifying and enhancing the meaningfulness of political messages is crucial in reaching ordinary citizens.

During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the gospel musician, who has collaborated with Mahama since 2012, shared that he completed the campaign song well in advance of the upcoming election year.

Addressing claims about his political loyalty, Nacee clarified that his studio is open to all clients, regardless of their political affiliations. He stated that his collaboration with Mahama began in 2012, but he has previously worked with individuals from different political backgrounds, including Kufour and Ndoum.

Nacee is renowned for composing popular campaign songs for Mahama, such as 'E dey bee,' 'Onaapo,' and 'Mahama Okada,' among others.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Diana Asamoah

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen