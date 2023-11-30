It's cocoa season, my Mahama 2024 campaign song is ready - Nacee

He explained that despite the challenges faced by the public, especially during the period he describes as cocoa season, he remains focused on creating songs for political parties.

John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

Nacee emphasized that crafting these songs provides a creative platform to convey campaign messages effectively to the general population.

He expressed the view that simplifying and enhancing the meaningfulness of political messages is crucial in reaching ordinary citizens.

During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the gospel musician, who has collaborated with Mahama since 2012, shared that he completed the campaign song well in advance of the upcoming election year.

Addressing claims about his political loyalty, Nacee clarified that his studio is open to all clients, regardless of their political affiliations. He stated that his collaboration with Mahama began in 2012, but he has previously worked with individuals from different political backgrounds, including Kufour and Ndoum.