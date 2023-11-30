Responding to a question about his plans with the election approaching, Nacee assured that Mahama's campaign song had been ready for quite some time.
It's cocoa season, my Mahama 2024 campaign song is ready - Nacee
Gospel singer, Nacee, who is the brain behind some of Mahama's popular campaign songs including; 'E dey bee', 'Onaapo', and 'Mahama Okada' among others has revealed that a new campaign song for the NDC flagbearer is ready.
Recommended articles
He explained that despite the challenges faced by the public, especially during the period he describes as cocoa season, he remains focused on creating songs for political parties.
Nacee emphasized that crafting these songs provides a creative platform to convey campaign messages effectively to the general population.
He expressed the view that simplifying and enhancing the meaningfulness of political messages is crucial in reaching ordinary citizens.
During an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the gospel musician, who has collaborated with Mahama since 2012, shared that he completed the campaign song well in advance of the upcoming election year.
Addressing claims about his political loyalty, Nacee clarified that his studio is open to all clients, regardless of their political affiliations. He stated that his collaboration with Mahama began in 2012, but he has previously worked with individuals from different political backgrounds, including Kufour and Ndoum.
Nacee is renowned for composing popular campaign songs for Mahama, such as 'E dey bee,' 'Onaapo,' and 'Mahama Okada,' among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh