His statement was a reaction to a call by social media users who claim mega churches need to provide at least free hand sanitizers to its poor members during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to him, the church doesn’t have to give back to its members in time of need despite paying tithes and offertory.

“If we don’t have money to pay rents, where are we going to get money to buy hand sanitizers?” he stated in a live Facebook streaming session.

He said: “And let me tell you, it’s not the responsibility of the church to but hand sanitizers for you because you give offering. It is not. You give offering to God to receive a blessing. It’s not compulsory that the church has to bring you hand sanitizers.”

His assistant pastor who was with him during the live streaming added: “I believe that the government has to provide for its citizens. Also, hand sanitizers shouldn’t be politicised. You buy your own toothpaste and washing gel so you should buy your own hand sanitizer. What the church has done is to provide hand sanitizers at the premises.”

Brian continued: “The bible says that God loves a cheerful giver. It should be out of a cheerful heart. You shouldn’t give to the church and expect favour in return.”

He concluded: “You give to God — not your pastor. You give to God to receive a blessing. And a blessing is something that you don’t see. It’s not physical — it’s an invisible force that’s comes upon your life to prosper...so stop thinking that the church has to bring you hand sanitizers.”

