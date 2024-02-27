"It's okay, you made our Christmas memorable" - Ghanaians console Afua Singathon

Nana Akua Nyarko, expressing sentiments shared by many on Facebook, conveyed, "You are a winner; you made our Christmas a beautiful memory."

The outpouring of encouragement continued as Lucky Burner acknowledged Asantewaa's perseverance, saying, "Why is this girl stressing herself? She did very well in my opinion. No matter what you do, they will still insult and disrespect you. Masa, talk the truth."

Afua Asantewaa, responding to the public after the outcome of her sing-a-thon attempt, shed light on why she couldn't inform Ghanaians earlier about her unsuccessful bid to break the Guinness World Record. In an interview with an Accra-based TV station, she revealed that she had lost access to her Guinness World Records logins, preventing her from promptly updating the public.

Despite falling short of setting a new Guinness World Record, Asantewaa expressed pride in being the sole female globally to complete a sing-a-thon. She explained that due to the lost access to her account, she doesn't possess an official document to prove her attempt.

Here are some other reactions from social media

On February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records officially announced Asantewaa's unsuccessful bid. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), they mentioned,

"We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans… We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts."

The statement from GWR indicated hope for another attempt, acknowledging the positive impact Asantewaa's journey had on her fans.