I've blacklisted Shatta Wale for threatening to end my life - Ameyaw Debrah discloses

According to Ameyaw Debrah, this started after he put up a story of Shatta Wale who was billed for a show with Samini some years ago.

Ameyaw Debrah said after he reported on the issue, he received a call from Shatta Wale's camp and they accused him of being biased toward the 'Ayoo' hitmaker.

The celebrity blogger added that the conversation ended up with a threat after Shatta Wale told him to stop writing about him if he (Ameyaw Debrah) valued his life.

Ameyaw Debrah revealed that he never threatened Shatta Wale with what Shatta Wale said.

Shatta Wale once told me “If you value your life, do not write about me.” I then blacklisted him for 7 years or so. I mean if you don’t write about a particular artist and you still thrive in your business, then it means I don’t really care about you. I didn’t feel threatened when Shatta Wale told me if I value my life, I shouldn’t write about him

Ameyaw Debrah added that from then on, he decided to blacklist Shatta Wale and stopped writing about him.