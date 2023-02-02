While speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Ameyaw Debrah stated categorically that he blacklisted Shatta Wale for the past seven years and that he was still thriving.
I've blacklisted Shatta Wale for threatening to end my life - Ameyaw Debrah discloses
Celebrity and lifestyle blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has opened up on his professional relationship with award-winning dancehall star, Shatta Wale.
Recommended articles
According to Ameyaw Debrah, this started after he put up a story of Shatta Wale who was billed for a show with Samini some years ago.
Ameyaw Debrah said after he reported on the issue, he received a call from Shatta Wale's camp and they accused him of being biased toward the 'Ayoo' hitmaker.
The celebrity blogger added that the conversation ended up with a threat after Shatta Wale told him to stop writing about him if he (Ameyaw Debrah) valued his life.
Ameyaw Debrah revealed that he never threatened Shatta Wale with what Shatta Wale said.
Shatta Wale once told me “If you value your life, do not write about me.” I then blacklisted him for 7 years or so. I mean if you don’t write about a particular artist and you still thrive in your business, then it means I don’t really care about you. I didn’t feel threatened when Shatta Wale told me if I value my life, I shouldn’t write about him
Ameyaw Debrah added that from then on, he decided to blacklist Shatta Wale and stopped writing about him.
He however added some of my employees are fans of Shatta Wale so they write about him. The blogger also added that it was never his plan to bring down Shatta Wale.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh