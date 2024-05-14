I've blocked you for unfollowing me - Medikal calls out Davido

Things have escalated as Medikal has revealed that he has blocked Davido amidst the ongoing feud on social media.

"Davido just unfollowed me, to make it easier for him, I just blocked him. Loyalty is talent," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. In another post, he said, "I’m not the type of nigga that will type to niggas, bring screenshots about the past and shit, but if I'm there for you, you should be there for me, it’s simple."

It's unclear what exact circumstance made Davido unfollow Medikal, but fans believe it is related to the developments and debate emanating from Sarkodie's 'Brag' track.

On the track, King Sark fired shots at Wizkid, Davido, Asake, and Black Sherif to claim supremacy as he said he started making waves in the African music space before they all surfaced.

The song sparked a reaction from Nigerians. In the heat of the social media banter, Nigerian rapper Dremo Drizzy, affiliated with Davido, decided to boldly and single-handedly carry his country's cross by dropping a diss track to Sarkodie.

On the diss track endorsed by Davido, Dremo addressed Sarkodie as 'delusional', calling him 'Baba Dudu'. "Baba Dudu, it's not how far, it's how well, so we don't really care if you came before Wiz, OBO, Burna Boy, Asake, and Black Sherif. Every name you mentioned is doing better ... focus on Medikal, Shatta Wale, and co," he rapped.

In a series of posts, Medikal via an X post said, "If it's rap, forget it, Ghana has it.... One of the hardest tasks about beef is replying to a rapper with zero achievements. Where do you even start from? Lol ... Dremo is just having fun, let him."

He further went on to state that when it comes to money, he is also richer than Asake. Nowhere has Medikal mentioned Davido directly in any of his tweets, hence, the unfollow and block have become a knot for the beef pundits to untie.