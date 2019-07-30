According to Boys Boys, his addiction to women is of a genetic inheritance because he recounts how his father married a lot of women and changed them anyhow. The Kumawood said he has slept with over 1500 women, the last time he counted.

Talking about his taste of women he loves, Boys Boys, in an interview with Zion Felix, mentioned that he loves teenagers, particularly those around the age of 16 and he has had a lot of them.

Defending his extreme sexual crave, the actor explained that when one dies, he or she can’t take his or her properties to heaven, therefore, he prefers to have some sexual enjoyment with women.

Watch the video below to hear more from the actor and share your thoughts with us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGQxZlYsmLg