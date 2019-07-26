According to the actor, who has been in America for some time now, he introduced Afia Schwarzenegger to a man, when she visited the United States recently and has found out that she has stolen the man’s golden wristwatch.

In a leaked audio pulse.com.gh has listened to, angry Nana Tonardo also alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger has secretly been sleeping with women and he has witnessed her in homosexual acts a couple of times.

The actor’s rage was out complaints that despite taking Afia as a friend, she has turned her back on him several times to defame him to people and he can’t take it any longer after she has now gone to slander him to a man she met through him.

Hear more from the audio below.