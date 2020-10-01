According to the “16 Years” hitmaker, she is embarking on the one-month fasting and would live on only water throughout the period because she hasn’t been able to gather the courage to go for liposuction.

It’s unclear who the shade is directed at, but it seems her fellow celebrities who have done lipo are the owners of this shade.

She also revealed that during her fasting period, she will open her page for free advertisement for her followers who own businesses.

“Happy New Month Mzbelievers... My one month of water fasting starts today! No Food, No Alcohol, No Fruits just water for one-month because I still have not been able to gather the courage to go for a liposuction lol…During this period my page is all yours to market your brands, goods and services for FREE!” she captioned a photo she uploaded to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 1.

Liposuction, according to webmd.com, is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can't seem to get rid of through diet and exercise. A plastic or dermatologic surgeon usually does the procedure on your hips, belly, thighs, buttocks, back, arms, and under the chin or face to improve their shape.