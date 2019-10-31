The popular radio presenter, who now hosts his show on Zylofon FM, during an interview on Metro TV, mentioned that he has tried to like the songs of certain Ghanaian musicians but nothing has convinced him to like their songs.

He cited Shatta Wale as an example. “ Somebody like Shatta Wale, his music has never touched me, no two ways about that. You see, he is a great artiste, people like him…but his kind of music doesn’t touch me and he knows,” he said in an excerpt of the interview seen by pulse.com.gh

According to him, he likes listening to musicians who try to be original. Blakk Rasta listed the likes of Rex Omar, Amandzeba, Paapa Yankson, as some musicians he loved their songs. Hear more from him in the video below.