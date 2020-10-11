The Ghanaian fashionista has last week made it known to the public how much he admires the Ghanaian actress, adding that he wouldn't think twice if the opportunity to marry Jackie Appiah presents itself to him.

Explaining what his comment he said "Jackie Appiah is the kind of woman I want to marry. She is decent, beautiful and very kind as well. I’ve always admired her soft-spoken nature and since then I’ve been dreaming of walking her down the aisle".

READ ALSO: I don't listen to other Ghanaian rappers - Medikal

Speaking to Nana Ama McBrown on UTV's United Showbiz show, he continued that "every man in Ghana must aspire to marry a woman like her because she is one of a kind”. Hear more from him in the video below.