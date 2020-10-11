According to the 'Oma Ada' rapper, he only listens to himself. He disclosed this after he was asked about other Ghanaian rappers and his opinion on their flow. “I don’t listen to any rapper right now," he said.

George Quaye

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he told George Quaye that "I don’t know how they (currently) sound like or how their music is now. I just listen to myself because I want to be better,”

However, the 'Ayekoo' rapper acknowledged that the other rappers out there are good as well. “I feel I am good at what I do and obviously other rappers are good as well. I won’t make someone else look bad and raisE mine because everybody thinks about himself first," he said.

Medikal also seized the moment to appreciate Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy and other artistes who supported his career. He said “I am in that position right now and I know how hard it is to be working on yourself, recording your own songs and being under pressure to do songs for other upcoming artistes as well. So big ups to any artiste that helped me.”