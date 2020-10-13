The photo was shared by Samira Yakubu who is the manageress to the Ghanaian actress. Wishing him a happy birthday, she wrote "Damien at 15, you've now reached the junction of childhood and maturity. May the blessings of the Lord be bestowed upon you".

Continuing her birthday wish, she added that "May this special birthday give you more wisdom and knowledge! I hope that one day you will become a great man. May Almighty God fulfils all your dreams.

"Happy birthday to my very special teen!, my little boy turn handsome man. We are so proud of you and we love you".

Jackie Appiah who loves to keep her son private, also posted a photo of him on her Instasory to wish him a happy birthday - see a screenshot of her post below.