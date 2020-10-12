Lawrensa Antwi, the 5-year-old daughter of the affluent Ghanaian man of God has been captured in a heartwarming video pouring tons of compliment on her mother over her beauty which she says her children have inherited.

"This woman is so beautiful and we are the triplets. We love her as our mummy, we look just like her, you see me and my sister, just alike, we have the same lips like her, we love our mummy," she said.

Not only was the compliment touching but Lawrensa's eloquence with a foreign accent is what has also caught the attention of social media users who got a lot to say. @deyjazah_ on Instagram wrote "Boi3 nbs accent" with @original.beads saying that "Money can even buy accent"

Watch the video below.