The American actor was said to be undergoing medical treatment for undisclosed reasons. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the news to the media and fans of the Ray actor.
Jamie Foxx breaks silence on medical emergency after 3 weeks of hospitalisation
Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for weeks, leaving fans praying for his recovery ever since the report about his health battles became public.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy. A few weeks after this announcement, the 55-year-old actor has returned to social media to thank fans for their support.
"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also gave a shout out to his friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."
Jamie's post has gathered over 500,000 likes on Instagram with about 50,000 comments from his fans, friends and well wishers. However, no detail has still been provided yet over the medical emergency that kept the actor in the hospital for weeks.
