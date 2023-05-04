Jamie Foxx breaks silence on medical emergency after 3 weeks of hospitalisation

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy. A few weeks after this announcement, the 55-year-old actor has returned to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also gave a shout out to his friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

