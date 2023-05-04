ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jamie Foxx breaks silence on medical emergency after 3 weeks of hospitalisation

Selorm Tali

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for weeks, leaving fans praying for his recovery ever since the report about his health battles became public.

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx

The American actor was said to be undergoing medical treatment for undisclosed reasons. His daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed the news to the media and fans of the Ray actor.

Recommended articles

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

On behalf of her family, including mom Connie Kline, Corinne asked for privacy. A few weeks after this announcement, the 55-year-old actor has returned to social media to thank fans for their support.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" Jamie wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed." He also gave a shout out to his friend Nick Cannon for filling in on the Fox show Beat Shazam, writing on his Instagram Story, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie's post has gathered over 500,000 likes on Instagram with about 50,000 comments from his fans, friends and well wishers. However, no detail has still been provided yet over the medical emergency that kept the actor in the hospital for weeks.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Kofi Abban flaunts his garage filled with exotic cars

Dr Kofi Abban's Ghc 5M Bentley, and other expensive cars leave Ghanaians drooling

This is a perfect wedding suit but a bow tie might fit it better [Instagram/SteveHarvey]

Stop asking women what they bring to the table; Steve Harvey tells men in viral video

Big Brother Naija's Maria [Instagram/MariaChikeBenjamin]

BBNaija's Maria faced spiritual challenges after leaving Biggie's show

Fella Makafui

My employee has stolen my 50k and blocked everyone on all platforms – Fella Makafui cries