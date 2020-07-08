Reacting to his death, the New York Police Department in shared a CCTV footage of how Jay was attacked with two others in their home. “On Sunday, July 5th, Police Officers from the 44 Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at 306 East 171 Street”.

The statement from the NYPD continued that "upon arrival, they discovered three males with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, later died from their injuries, while one remains hospitalized.” They were pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The New York Police has called on people with any information about the killers with a promised cash reward.

Rapper Jay Gunz

Jay Gunz is originally from Sekondi and his mother is said to own a popular store in Bronx, New York. Watch the video via the tweet below.