In the video recorded December 2018, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel could be seen and heard saying that “between 2020 and 2024, Ghana will produce a female vice president, says the Lord”. But according to MzBel, Nigel Gaisie is a liar because he had knowledge about NDC’s plan.

Taking to Facebook, the “16 Years” singer who has been on Nigel’s case for some time now over reports that the man of God has allegedly raped her, wrote, “You Knew about a Female Vice President because Nii Kotei Dzani told You!!!”

READ ALSO: MzBel drops major hints about Nigel Gaisie’s ‘slay queen newscaster’ girlfriend (WATCH)

She continued that “tell your blind followers to stop sharing this video cos some of us knew this long time! Foolish Filthy Liar! Mallam Shauna will Deal with You at the right time!” Watch the video via her post below.