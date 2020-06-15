The reports started when Kennedy Agyapong decided to jump on the founder of the PRophetic Hill Chapel to expose him as one the fake pastors in Ghana, who is a womanizer and even rapped MzBel. The “16 years” singer has granted an interview to address this issue and she did it from her bathtub for a live radio interview.

MzBel got her self filmed in her washroom whilst speaking to Akwasi Aboagye on Okay FM about the reports. According to her, truly, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has committed a criminal offence against her, which has shocked her.

“He has done something to me that shocks me that if even someone like me experienced that from him I can’t imagine what others experience from him,” MzBel said but has, however, refused to mention what exactly the man of God has done, with the reason that, they have already spoken about the issue and it has been amicably resolved.

Watch her in the video below address the matter from her bathtub.