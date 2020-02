The Ghanaian gospel singer who isn’t married with less known about his relationship life, appeared on TV3 and during his interview, he was asked what he does when he gets a sexual urge and he replied: “pray”.

Joe Mettle further advised that one can read the bible to help deal with sexual crave. The “Bono Ni” singer explained that reading the good book helps one’s mind to tune off from such sexual carvings.

