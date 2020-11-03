According to him, the move by the two acts does not stop him from loving their music. Speaking during an interview on Starr FM, he said: " I don't have any anti-party or anger with anybody who endorses Nana Addo that's their decision".

Sarkodie and Samini

Asked about Sarkodie and Samini's new songs with messages to support his opponent, he said " I like them, they are young talented musicians and my attitude towards them doesn't change".

He continued that "Samini Has been somebody that I liked his music, 'Linda' and all that. I mean we all love his music and so if he has endorsed Nana Addo, he must have his reasons for doing that, it doesn't change my attitude towards him".

The NDC Presidential candidate, however, emphasized that "I won't get musicians and celebrities deeply involved in my campaign because I don't want to affect their careers. People will misinterpret it and think because they support you I won't buy their music".

Mzbel and John Mahama

The Former President explained that such political ventures by celebrities lead to the distraction of their career because of some of their fans who may be supporters of the other party, unfortunately, cannot take it.

“Musicians will make music for you and all that but it doesn’t amount to an endorsement. We don’t understand some of these things. In Ghana, when a musician makes music for a political party then he comes against quite a lot of anti-party from the supporters of the other party,” he told the host, Francis Abban.

According to him, that shouldn’t be the case but that is what happens, hence, that has also influenced him not involved a lot of celebrities in his campaign this time around.

“ I have tried to discourage as much as possible getting celebrities involved in our campaign because it leads to the distraction of their career and so if you noticed, I haven’t gone around with celebrities and musicians,” he said.

John Mahama, who is seeking a return to Ghana’s Presidency in the upcoming December 7th election noted that “our politics does not understand those things”. Hear more from him in the video below.